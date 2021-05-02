Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,072 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Face masks still being required at Indiana casinos

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,072 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Sunday.Overall,12,937 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 722,646 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.4%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.8 million tests administered.Gamblers will have to keep wearing face masks inside Indiana's casinos at least through the end of May.Updated health guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission said operators of the 13 state-licensed casinos decided to keep the mask rule in place to stem COVID-19 spread even though Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.The casino rules require customers to wear masks except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table.The counties near Indiana's border with Michigan are showing persistent risk of coronavirus spread, with top state health officials saying they were trying to turn around declining COVID-19 vaccination rates.The ongoing risk comes as Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-February with Michigan remaining the national hotspot for infections and hospitalizations.Indiana's rate of people receiving vaccine shots has dropped by about one-third over the past couple weeks. The State Department of Health's weekly tracking map updated Wednesday showed four of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan with orange risk - the second highest of the four ratings.