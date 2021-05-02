coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,072 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Indiana resumes Johnson and Johnson vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,072 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Sunday.

Overall,12,937 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 722,646 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.4%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.8 million tests administered.

Face masks still being required at Indiana casinos



Gamblers will have to keep wearing face masks inside Indiana's casinos at least through the end of May.

Updated health guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission said operators of the 13 state-licensed casinos decided to keep the mask rule in place to stem COVID-19 spread even though Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

The casino rules require customers to wear masks except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table.

Indiana watching counties near Michigan for COVID-19 risk



The counties near Indiana's border with Michigan are showing persistent risk of coronavirus spread, with top state health officials saying they were trying to turn around declining COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The ongoing risk comes as Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-February with Michigan remaining the national hotspot for infections and hospitalizations.

Indiana's rate of people receiving vaccine shots has dropped by about one-third over the past couple weeks. The State Department of Health's weekly tracking map updated Wednesday showed four of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan with orange risk - the second highest of the four ratings.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianagaryface maskcoronavirus indianacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 1,494 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
IN reports 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
IN reports 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
IN reports 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle several building fires in Gary overnight
31 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
3 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes near East Chicago Marina
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain
IL reports 1,860 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
State TV: Iran reaches deals to release prisoners; US denies
Lincoln Square Farmers Market returns the first week of May
Show More
North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Griffith child airlifted to hospital after being struck by driver
Chicago Weather: Still, breezy Saturday
EXPLAINER: Why India's COVID cases are vastly undercounted
More TOP STORIES News