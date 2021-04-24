coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,127 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Friday.

Overall, 12,861 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 713,959 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.9%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.6 million tests administered.

Indiana bill approved to ban government vaccine passports



State or local governments in Indiana will be prohibited from issuing or requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports under a bill approved by state lawmakers.

The Republican-dominated House and Senate voted Thursday by wide margins to approve a wide-ranging bill that included the ban.

Vaccine passports in use or development in other countries are typically a cellphone app with a code that verifies whether someone has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The bill doesn't place any limits on private businesses. It allows government agencies to continue keeping immunization records for public health administration.

The bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
