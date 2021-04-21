Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,166 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Indiana deal giving local officials say over health orders

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,166 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday.Overall, 12,840 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 710,607 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 5.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.5 million tests administered.Indiana legislative negotiators have reached an agreement on limiting the authority of county or city health departments by allowing local elected officials to overturn orders or enforcement actions issued during emergencies.Republican supporters say the proposal is meant to provide a "check and balance" protecting the rights of business owners following complaints about COVID-19 orders closing or limiting businesses that have been imposed over the past year.The agreement released Tuesday requires any local public health order that is more stringent than one issued by the governor must be approved by an elected county or city board.