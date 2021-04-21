coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,166 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Can't get a COVID vaccine appointment in Chicago? Go to Gary

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,166 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Overall, 12,840 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 710,607 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 5.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.5 million tests administered.

Indiana deal giving local officials say over health orders



Indiana legislative negotiators have reached an agreement on limiting the authority of county or city health departments by allowing local elected officials to overturn orders or enforcement actions issued during emergencies.

Republican supporters say the proposal is meant to provide a "check and balance" protecting the rights of business owners following complaints about COVID-19 orders closing or limiting businesses that have been imposed over the past year.

The agreement released Tuesday requires any local public health order that is more stringent than one issued by the governor must be approved by an elected county or city board.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianagaryface maskcoronavirus indianacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 733 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
IN reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
IN reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
IN reports 1,327 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd protest: Chicago reaction peaceful after Chauvin verdict
Ohio police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife: Officials
LIVE: Biden to announce new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
707 Naperville students under COVID-related quarantine
IL reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Teen arrested in connection with carjacking, CPD chase: officials
Show More
Loretto Hospital resumes vaccinations for Austin residents
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
DOJ announces police probe day after George Floyd case verdict
Chicago Weather: Cold with mix of rain, snow Wednesday
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
More TOP STORIES News