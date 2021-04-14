coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

IN officials halt use of J&J vaccine
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,233 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Overall, 12,782 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 701,971 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.9%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.2 million tests administered.

Indiana health officials halting use of J&J vaccine



Indiana health officials are halting the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine around the state after federal officials recommended a "pause" in its use to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The agency said Tuesday it was switching the mass vaccination clinic being held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the two-shot Moderna vaccine.

The department said it was working with other clinics around the state that planned to give the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so they could provide alternative vaccines.

About 125,000 doses of the J&J vaccine has been given in Indiana, out of about 3.4 million total vaccine shots administered.

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections creeping up



Indiana's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly confirmed infections continue growing in trends that have continued for at least three weeks.

The state health department's latest COVID-19 tracking update showed Indiana hospitals treating 909 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Sunday to reach the highest level since mid-February.

Those hospitalizations have gone up about 65% since March 21.

Indiana public health officials announced 669 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday, as the statewide mask mandate was lifted.



Gov. Eric Holcomb cited Indiana's steep drop in hospitalizations since December as among the reasons for dropping the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

Some health experts warned it was too early to take that step as not enough of the state's population was vaccinated yet.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
