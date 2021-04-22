coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Can't get a COVID vaccine appointment in Chicago? Go to Gary

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,250 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths on Thursday.

Overall, 12,844 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 711,787 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 5%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.5 million tests administered.

Indiana bill approved to ban government vaccine passports



State or local governments in Indiana will be prohibited from issuing or requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports under a bill approved by state lawmakers.

The Republican-dominated House and Senate voted Thursday by wide margins to approve a wide-ranging bill that included the ban.

Vaccine passports in use or development in other countries are typically a cellphone app with a code that verifies whether someone has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The bill doesn't place any limits on private businesses. It allows government agencies to continue keeping immunization records for public health administration.

The bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.

Indiana deal giving local officials say over health orders



Indiana legislative negotiators have reached an agreement on limiting the authority of county or city health departments by allowing local elected officials to overturn orders or enforcement actions issued during emergencies.

Republican supporters say the proposal is meant to provide a "check and balance" protecting the rights of business owners following complaints about COVID-19 orders closing or limiting businesses that have been imposed over the past year.

The agreement released Tuesday requires any local public health order that is more stringent than one issued by the governor must be approved by an elected county or city board.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
