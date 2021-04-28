Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Indiana governor sues Legislature over emergency powers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,272 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Wednesday.Overall, 12,902 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 717,564 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.6%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.7 million tests administered.Indiana's governor is asking a court to block a new law passed by state legislators giving themselves more authority to intervene when the state's chief executive declares an emergency.Lawyers for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the law that the Republican-dominated Legislature enacted over his veto.The lawsuit argues that the Legislature is "usurping a power given exclusively to the governor" under the Indiana Constitution to call lawmakers into a special session.Republican legislators pushed the bill after months of criticism from some conservatives over COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed by executive order.Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level since mid-February following a weekslong general upward trend that began in late March.The Indiana Department of Health's latest COVID-19 tracking update shows that Indiana hospitals treating 955 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Monday.That's the highest level since Indiana's hospitals had 966 COVID-19 patients on Feb. 17.Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped below 600 for several days in middle to late March, reaching a recent low of 548 patients on March 21.But those hospitalizations have since increased about 74%. Meanwhile, Indiana's daily average of coronavirus-related deaths has remained below 10 since mid-March.Eli Lilly fell well short of Wall Street's first-quarter expectations, and the drugmaker chopped the top end of its earnings forecast due to lower demand for COVID-19 treatments.Lilly pulled in $810 million in the quarter from sales of COVID-19 treatments and expects as much as $1.5 billion in revenue from the drugs this year.But vaccines are being widely delivered in the U.S., and the changing virus has limited the effectiveness of Lilly's bamlanivimab.Lilly said earlier this month that treatment combinations work better fighting some virus variants. It recommends using bamlanivimab with another one of its drugs, etesevimab.