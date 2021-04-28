coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Indiana governor sues Legislature over emergency powers
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Indiana resumes Johnson and Johnson vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,272 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Overall, 12,902 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 717,564 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.6%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.7 million tests administered.

Indiana governor sues Legislature over emergency powers



Indiana's governor is asking a court to block a new law passed by state legislators giving themselves more authority to intervene when the state's chief executive declares an emergency.

Lawyers for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the law that the Republican-dominated Legislature enacted over his veto.

The lawsuit argues that the Legislature is "usurping a power given exclusively to the governor" under the Indiana Constitution to call lawmakers into a special session.

Republican legislators pushed the bill after months of criticism from some conservatives over COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed by executive order.

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-February



Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level since mid-February following a weekslong general upward trend that began in late March.

The Indiana Department of Health's latest COVID-19 tracking update shows that Indiana hospitals treating 955 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Monday.

That's the highest level since Indiana's hospitals had 966 COVID-19 patients on Feb. 17.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped below 600 for several days in middle to late March, reaching a recent low of 548 patients on March 21.

But those hospitalizations have since increased about 74%. Meanwhile, Indiana's daily average of coronavirus-related deaths has remained below 10 since mid-March.

Slipping COVID-19 treatment demand hits Eli Lilly forecast



Eli Lilly fell well short of Wall Street's first-quarter expectations, and the drugmaker chopped the top end of its earnings forecast due to lower demand for COVID-19 treatments.

Lilly pulled in $810 million in the quarter from sales of COVID-19 treatments and expects as much as $1.5 billion in revenue from the drugs this year.

But vaccines are being widely delivered in the U.S., and the changing virus has limited the effectiveness of Lilly's bamlanivimab.

Lilly said earlier this month that treatment combinations work better fighting some virus variants. It recommends using bamlanivimab with another one of its drugs, etesevimab.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianagaryface maskcoronavirus indianacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
IN reports 702 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
IN reports 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
IN reports 1,124 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COPA video of deadly Portage Park CPD shooting released
Illinois is losing residents, but not from where you'd think
WATCH: Drivers clear mattresses from I-290
FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Chicago considering vaccine passports for summer events
Bronzeville Winery will offer patio, live music
Show More
Police video shows California man died after police held him
Study: Non-hospitalized COVID patients more at risk for long-term health problems
Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting
Good Samaritan Uber driver takes Bronzeville shooting victim to hospital
Des Plaines police chief raises questions about shootout that wounded teen
More TOP STORIES News