Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Indiana watching counties near Michigan for COVID-19 risk
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Indiana resumes Johnson and Johnson vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,406 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Thursday.

Overall, 12,913 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 718,948 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.5%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.7 million tests administered.

The counties near Indiana's border with Michigan are showing persistent risk of coronavirus spread, with top state health officials saying they were trying to turn around declining COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The ongoing risk comes as Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-February with Michigan remaining the national hotspot for infections and hospitalizations.

Indiana's rate of people receiving vaccine shots has dropped by about one-third over the past couple weeks. The State Department of Health's weekly tracking map updated Wednesday showed four of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan with orange risk - the second highest of the four ratings.

