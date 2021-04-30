Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,494 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Overall, 12,921 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 720,425 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.4%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.7 million tests administered.
Indiana watching counties near Michigan for COVID-19 risk
The counties near Indiana's border with Michigan are showing persistent risk of coronavirus spread, with top state health officials saying they were trying to turn around declining COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The ongoing risk comes as Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-February with Michigan remaining the national hotspot for infections and hospitalizations.
Indiana's rate of people receiving vaccine shots has dropped by about one-third over the past couple weeks. The State Department of Health's weekly tracking map updated Wednesday showed four of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan with orange risk - the second highest of the four ratings.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
