Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 2,260 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

Indiana sees new virus cases drop, fewest patients in months
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 2,260 new COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Overall, 9,470 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 617,176 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 9.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 6.8 million tests administered.

Republican lawmaker aims to gut Indiana's coronavirus limits



A Republican lawmaker is pushing to strip away much of the authority Indiana's state and local public health officials have used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill amended by an Indiana House committee Monday prohibit health officials from steps such as imposing limits on the number of customers allowed inside a business, along with blocking restrictions on religious services or private schools.

Bill sponsor Rep. Bob Morris of Fort Wayne maintains state and local officials had gone too far with such actions.

Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville, a medical doctor, argued that rolling back coronavirus safeguards now wasn't wise.

Indiana health officials are reporting fewer new coronavirus cases and the lowest number of related hospitalizations since early November as the state's downward trend that began late last year continued.

