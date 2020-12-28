Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 2,494 new coronavirus cases, 43 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 2,494 new COVID-19 cases and 43 related deaths Sunday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 496,306 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 7,539 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 17,617 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.5%.On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed executive orders to extend temporary licensing of healthcare workers for 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license. This order applies to retired healthcare professionals, certain healthcare students and out-of-state healthcare professionals.The order also allows properly trained individuals, such as certain paramedics and EMTs and members of the National Guard, to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical assistants can also administer the vaccine under the supervision of a physician, physician assistant, advanced practice registered nurse or registered nurse.In response to the high volume of unemployment claims, the order continues the suspension of certain requirements to expedite the hiring and training of temporary workers to more quickly resolve unemployment issues.Separate from the executive order, the governor also announced he will be extending the mission of the Indiana National Guard at long-term care facilities through the end of February. In November, Holcomb deployed 1,350 guardsmen to help in the state's 534 long-term care facilities.