Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 2,519 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 2,519 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths Friday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 157,713 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,858 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 31,338 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 6.9%.Indiana's Roman Catholic bishops on Thursday extended a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation until further notice.The bishops issued a statement citing "the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in our state" for extending the dispensation.The statement was issued by the bishops of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the dioceses of Gary, Lafayette, Fort Wayne-South Bend and Evansville.Many parishes have turned to livestreaming Masses for the convenience of their congregants.