Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 2,765 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 2,765 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths Saturday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 160,454 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,882 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 38,746 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 6.9%.Indiana reported the state's third-highest single-day total of new coronavirus infections Friday as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state continues to rise.The 2,519 new infections reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday fell short of the 2,880 new infections the agency reported Thursday, which was a daily high of newly reported cases in Indiana.The department's daily update of its coronavirus dashboard also showed a higher percentage of Indiana's ICU beds are filled than at any other point in the pandemic so far. Almost 70% of beds are in use.More than 1 million Indiana voters requested early ballots this fall amid worries about the coronavirus, a record number but still lower than officials initially projected.The Indiana secretary of state's office, which oversees state election policy, said 559,749 absentee by-mail ballots were requested across the state as of Friday.Another 530,854 voters have voted at an early voting location. Thursday was the deadline for requesting a ballot.Officials were bracing in August, however, for perhaps 10 times more mail-in ballots for this fall's election than four years ago, expecting that some 1.3 million to 1.8 million ballots would be mailed.