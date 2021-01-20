Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 2,942 new coronavirus cases, 62 deaths

Indiana governor touts COVID-19 recovery in State of State

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 2,942 new COVID-19 cases and 62 additional deaths on Wednesday.Overall, 9,154 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 598,313 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 11.2%. Health officials say there have been more than 6 million tests administered.Gov. Eric Holcomb touted Indiana as rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and called during the annual State of the State speech Tuesday night for the Legislature to support a new regional development program to spark that recovery. Holcomb pre-recorded the speech that was broadcast on television and online.He chose the virtual option in light of coronavirus precautions and security concerns over possible protests across the country related to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.Holcomb focused much of his speech on state initiatives responding the COVID-19 pandemic and asked for a moment of silence for the more than 9,000 Indiana residents who've died from the illness.Indiana health officials are reporting fewer new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations as the state's downward trend that began late last year continued into 2021.The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday in its daily statistics update that the state recorded 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making it the second straight day health officials have reported fewer than 3,000 cases.The agency also reported that 2,332 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday. That's the fewest since early November, after the state saw a steep increase beginning in September for coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations and new infections.