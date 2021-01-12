Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 3,191 new coronavirus cases, 88 additional deaths

Indianapolis to use $13M from city coffers for virus relief

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 3,191 new COVID-19 cases and 88 additional deaths on Tuesday.Overall, 8,731 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 570,477 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 15.9%. Health officials say there have been more than 6 million tests administered.Indiana has also expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine.Indianapolis will tap nearly $13 million in city funds to provide rental assistance, housing for the homeless and other pandemic relief efforts intended to aid vulnerable residents.The Indianapolis City-County Council voted 23-0 Monday night to direct $12.9 million from the city's general fund to the relief efforts while city officials await possible additional federal funding. Indiana's capital has already spent the $168 million it received last year under the $1.8 trillion CARES Act approved last March by Congress.Mayor Joe Hogsett says the city's allocation "will help extend existing programs and serve as a bridge until we receive additional federal funds."Coronavirus vaccinations will start becoming available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Friday as state health officials start expanding access to those shots.The next vaccination steps announced Wednesday come after vaccinations of Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers last month.State health officials said that they plan to start offering vaccinations in the coming weeks next to those 70 and older and then 60 and older.Appointments for those 80 and older will be available in all 92 counties and can be made at the websiteor by calling the state's 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.The COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined about 16% since peaking Nov. 30 but remain more than three times higher than in September.