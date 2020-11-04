coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 3,756 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,900, new state high
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana has reported 3,756 new coronavirus cases as the state's new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge.

The state agency also reported 25 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 191,764 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,224 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 37,526 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 8.7%.

State health officials say Indiana's hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Tuesday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, early in the pandemic.

Indiana's coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday mark a 95% jump in Indiana's COVID-19 patients during the past month.

The state agency also added 25 more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, raising Indiana's toll to 4,224, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

More than half of Indiana's 92 counties were designated as higher-risk by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday - the most since the state implemented its rating system in September.

More than 100 people a day are now being admitted to Indiana hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's health commissioner.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Almost 70% of those hospitalized with the coronavirus in Indiana are age 60 or older, lending to a new statewide effort focused on protecting venerable populations in long-term care settings, like nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

More than 1,300 members of Indiana's National Guard are being deployed to the 133 hardest hit long-term care centers on Nov. 3.

State health officials say federal officials have indicated a vaccine could be shipped to the state by mid- to late November. Indiana's health commissioned, Dr. Kristina Box says the first vaccine is likely to be a two-dose version from Pfizer.

She says a second vaccine from Moderna could arrive in Indiana by mid-December, although that vaccine's timeline is a "rapidly developing situation, so a lot is subject to change."

Neither vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and multiple vaccine candidates are still undergoing trials. Indiana's health care workers would be the first to be vaccinated.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
