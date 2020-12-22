Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 3,758 new coronavirus cases, 143 additional deaths

coronavirus indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 3,758 new COVID-19 cases and 143 related deaths Tuesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 471,876 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 7,244 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 42,244 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.2%.

Pandemic slows reopening of Fiat Chrysler factory in Indiana



Fiat Chrysler has pushed back the reopening of a shuttered Indiana factory until late 2021, blaming delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company officials had announced in March a $400 million plan to convert a Kokomo transmission factory so that it could begin engine production within the first three months of 2021.

A Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman says that reopening has been delayed, in part because of the company's eight-week shutdown earlier this year.

Officials said the project would retain about 1,000 jobs and add nearly 200, boosting Fiat Chrysler's workforce at its Kokomo-area factories to more than 8,000.

Indiana lawmakers to push coronavirus lawsuit shield



Indiana's governor and legislative leaders are lining up in favor of giving a legal shield to businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits when the General Assembly returns to action next month.

Supporters argue the liability protection is needed so businesses can stay open without facing claims over coronavirus exposure _ even though they haven't been able to point to any such lawsuits in the state.

Republican Sen. Mark Messmer says lawsuits would still be allowed in cases of "willful misconduct" and "gross negligence."

The president of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association argues says granting immunity encourages businesses to behave badly.

Indiana's spending hopes might depend on more COVID-19 aid



Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to boost school spending and restore some state spending cuts ordered earlier this year. But he acknowledged Thursday that might not be possible unless Congress approves more COVID-19 assistance for states.

Holcomb announced an unspecified increase in school funding among his priorities for the upcoming 2021 state legislative session.

The Republican governor said such assistance was "very important" as Indiana faced potentially $60 million a month in ongoing costs tied to the coronavirus pandemic over perhaps six more months.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
