coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 3,973 new coronavirus cases, 41 deaths

Indiana COVID-19 vaccines expanded to those 70 and older
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 3,973 new COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths on Saturday.

Overall, 8,913 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 587,049 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 13.9%. Health officials say there have been more than 6 million tests administered.

Indiana has also expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccines to Hoosiers 70 and older



The Indiana State Department of Health says Hoosiers 70 and older can now register to receive coronavirus vaccinations as Indiana continues to expand access to the shots.

The vaccines became available to Indiana residents 80 and older last Friday following the initial rollout of doses for Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers in December.

RELATED: Indiana COVID vaccine distribution ramps up in Gary as elderly begin to receive doses

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday that appointments for those 70 and older can be made at the website ourshot.in.gov or by calling the state's 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.

State officials will release more information about the vaccine expansions during a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.

Federal jury trials in Southern District off until April 5



Chief U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson has extended an order suspending in-person jury trials in all divisions of the Southern District of Indiana until at least April 5.

The order Thursday says that other than jury trials, court proceedings shall continue to proceed by telephone, by video teleconference, or in person.

Federal courthouses remain open, but clerk's offices for the U.S. District and Bankruptcy Courts in the four divisions of the Southern District of Indiana are closed to the public.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 4,744 new COVID-19 cases, 42 additional deaths
IN reports 4,411 new COVID-19 cases, 40 additional deaths
IN reports 3,686 new COVID-19 cases, 59 additional deaths
IN reports 3,191 new COVID-19 cases, 88 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
Roscoe Village bar giving gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients
New IL political era begins with Speaker Chris Welch: BGA
New Broadview Amazon facility to open
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
Lotto Fever: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
Show More
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park: police
Chicago Weather: Snow showers, breezy Saturday
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
More TOP STORIES News