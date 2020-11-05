coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 4,462 COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

Indiana will not shut down after election due to COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Holcomb says
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 4,462 new coronavirus cases and 45 related deaths Thursday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 196,176 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,269 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 41,192 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 8.8%.

The day after a landslide reelection victory, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he's not making any changes to policy on handling COVID-19, a major point of contention on the campaign trail.

There's "no truth" to rumors that Indiana will shut down again after the election, he said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic.

The defense comes the same day state health officials say Indiana's newly reported COVID-19 cases have risen to their highest single-day level of the pandemic.

The health department's daily statistics update also showed 1,897 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana as of Tuesday. That's the largest number the state has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Ventec Life Systems will stop producing medical breathing machines in Kokomo, Indiana, by the end of the month. Ventec CEO Chris Kiple said in an email sent to employees Tuesday that the company is "winding down production in Indiana" because of weakening demand for its ventilators.

The Kokomo Tribune obtained a copy of the email. Ventec, in a partnership with General Motors, began operations in the GM Components Holdings plant in April, hiring local employees to make 30,000 ventilators for hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the plant in April. The company has about 800 employees in Kokomo.

The family of a 20-year-old college student who died after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is now pleading for others to take the virus seriously.

The family of Bethany Nesbitt of Grand Ledge, Michigan, says she was found dead Oct. 29 in her dorm room at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, after having COVID-19 symptoms for about 10 days.

Kosciusko County Coroner Anthony Ciriello ruled Tuesday her official cause of death was a blood clot, which her family notes is "widely recognized as being one of the most common causes of death among COVID-19 patients."

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 3,756 new COVID-19 cases
IN reports nearly 3K new COVID-19 cases
IN reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases
IN reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden pushes closer to victory
Missing woman's body found in Midlothian forest preserve
'Count Every Vote' protest in Chicago calls for Trump to concede
Trump supporters swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona
Bears cancel practice after player tests positive for COVID-19
Stickney junkyard fire brings multiple agencies as flames rage out of control
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Show More
2 Lincoln Park carjackings reported back-to-back: CPD
Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Thursday
Bleeding Sharpies on ballots cause vote count controversy
Mayor Lightfoot to give COVID-19 update
More TOP STORIES News