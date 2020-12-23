Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 4,731 new coronavirus cases, 62 additional deaths

Indiana virus warnings persist even as hospitalizations dip

Indiana virus hospitalizations down but deaths remain high

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 4,731 new COVID-19 cases and 62 related deaths Wednesday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 476,538 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 7,306 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 46,249 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.1%.Also on Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed executive orders to extend temporary licensing of healthcare workers for 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license. This order applies to retired healthcare professionals, certain healthcare students and out-of-state healthcare professionals.The order also allows properly trained individuals, such as certain paramedics and EMTs and members of the National Guard, to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical assistants can also administer the vaccine under the supervision of a physician, physician assistant, advanced practice registered nurse or registered nurse.In response to the high volume of unemployment claims, the order continues the suspension of certain requirements to expedite the hiring and training of temporary workers to more quickly resolve unemployment issues.Separate from the executive order, the governor also announced he will be extending the mission of the Indiana National Guard at long-term care facilities through the end of February. In November, Holcomb deployed 1,350 guardsmen to help in the state's 534 long-term care facilities.Indiana's governor and top health official are calling for continued precautions to slow the coronavirus spread over the Christmas holiday even as pressure has eased on hospitals across the state with slight declines in COVID-10 illnesses in recent weeks.Health officials reported a busy start to vaccinations, with more than 40,000 health care workers expected to have received their first shots by the end of Tuesday.Holcomb said Indiana is still at an "abnormally" high rate of virus spread.Indiana's coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued their recent decline over the weekend, pointing to possible improvement even as the state's daily rate of COVID-19 deaths has gone up slightly to a new high.The Indiana Department of Health's daily update on Monday added 34 deaths involving confirmed or presumed COVID-19 infections to the state's toll.The state's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 79 per day after that average was in the low 40s in mid-November.Indiana hospitals had 2,967 coronavirus patients as of Sunday. Those hospitalizations have declined about 15% since peaking Nov. 30 but remain nearly four times higher than in September.