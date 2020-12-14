Indiana coronavirus update: IN reports 5,050 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths

Indiana plant ramps up work on coolers for COVID-19 vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 5,050 new COVID-19 cases and 35 related deaths Monday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,961,368 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 6,530 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 34,402 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.7%.A southern Indiana plant is ramping up production of special coolers needed to store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the nation to combat the pandemic.The News and Tribune reports Arizona-based Foam Fabricators has increased staffing by 20% at its New Albany plant to keep up with demand for the coolers that will be used for the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.Production of the coolers began in mid-October. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine on Friday.Another vaccine by Moderna is set to be reviewed by an expert panel and could be allowed for public use soon.Concerns about the spreading of the coronavirus in Indiana have prompted are about to change the way people use the public library system in Indianapolis.Starting on Dec. 21, the city's library branches will no longer allow patrons to come in and browse the shelves for a book. The branches will also restrict in-person services to curbside pickup and limit computer use.Library officials say they put off the changes until Dec. 21 to give people time to adjust to what will be a very different way to use the library.A group of Indiana doctors are urging people to sign an online pledge that they'll take action to slow the coronavirus spread as the state faces a COVID-19 death rate that keeps going higher. State health officials on Friday added 71 recent coronavirus deaths to Indiana's toll.Those give the state 25 consecutive days through Wednesday with at least 50 deaths of people with COVID-19 infections.The Hoosier COVID Crisis petition calls for people to avoid gatherings, wear face masks, get the vaccine when it's available and advocate for government financial support for those suffering the pandemic's economic effects.