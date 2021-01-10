Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 5,127 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 5,127 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Sunday.Overall, 8,613 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 563,653 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 16.3%. Health officials say there have been more than 6 million tests administered.Indiana has also expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine.Coronavirus vaccinations will start becoming available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Friday as state health officials start expanding access to those shots.The next vaccination steps announced Wednesday come after vaccinations of Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers last month.State health officials said that they plan to start offering vaccinations in the coming weeks next to those 70 and older and then 60 and older.Appointments for those 80 and older will be available in all 92 counties and can be made at the websiteor by calling the state's 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.The COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined about 16% since peaking Nov. 30 but remain more than three times higher than in September.