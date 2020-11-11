coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus update: IN reports 5,156 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

Indiana sees record COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 5,156 new coronavirus cases and 31 related deaths Wednesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 224,374 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,512 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 38,402 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 10.3%.

Indiana's hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Sunday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, early in the pandemic, state health officials said.

The Indiana State Department of Health says that on the seventh straight day of record-setting coronavirus hospitalizations, Indiana hospitals were treating 2,336 patients with COVID-19.

Indiana's seven-day rolling average is up more than 214% from a month ago and has continued rising to new highs that the state has seen during the pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young will self-quarantine after meeting last week with a staff member in Indiana who has since tested positive for COVID-19. The Indiana Republican announced Monday that he's halting all in-person activities until further notice. He says that "out of an abundance of caution," he has decided to self-quarantine to protect the health and safety of constituents, Senate colleagues, and staff. Young says he feels healthy, is working from home, and not experiencing any symptoms, but he will be tested for the virus this week.

State officials are renewing their call for retired health care workers to help relieve staff in Indiana's hospitals and long-term care facilities as the number of hospitalizations and new infections across the state continue to spike at record highs. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says hospitals and healthcare workers in Indiana are swamped, "needing support now more than ever."

