coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus update: IN reports 5,708 COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

More Indiana schools move online as COVID-19 spread spikes
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 5,708 new coronavirus cases and 50 related deaths Friday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 236,565 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,613 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 44,808 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 10.6%.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Indiana lawmakers won't be compelled to wear face masks as they meet next week at the Statehouse for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic was first sweeping across the country in March.

The Legislature's organizational meeting set for Tuesday will occur as the state's rates for COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations have soared in recent weeks and a statewide mask mandate issued by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has been in effect since July.

The Republicans on a joint House-Senate committee on Thursday voted down a proposal from a Democratic lawmaker for rules enforcing a face mask policy.

Dozens of Indiana school districts are changing in-person learning schedules or sending students home altogether as the state continues to see record increases in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Many schools are having trouble staying open due to the growing number of teachers and students who are sick or on quarantine, Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a news conference Wednesday.

While Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has insisted that mask-wearing and social distancing "are proven to work" so schools can remain open for in-person instruction, Box expressed more caution, advising local officials to reconsider schools' operations plans as virus spread spikes.

RELATED: Indiana coronavirus update: IN reinstates COVID-19 restrictions

Indiana health officials reported 51 more coronavirus-related deaths as the state also saw new record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed coronavirus infections Thursday.

Indianapolis officials announced steps Wednesday including lowering capacity limits for bars and fitness center to 25% in an attempt to slow the virus spread.

All Indianapolis schools must switch to all-virtual instruction by Nov. 30 as many school districts across the state are shifting away from in-person classes.

Indiana hospitals were treating 2,569 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday -- a 200% increase since Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions in late September.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reinstates some COVID-19 restrictions
IN reports 5,156 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths
IN hospitalizations near 2,400, new state high
IN hospitalizations near 2,200, new state high
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois on verge of another COVID-19 shutdown, Pritzker warns
Chicago COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to take effect Monday
Cook County issued COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Advisory
Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners to go
Officials: 2 dead in explosion in VA hospital
Biden COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
Carpenter builds tiny homes for homeless
Show More
Disciplinary hearing for WI officer who killed 3 in 5 years starts next month
Arlington Heights train crash kills man, 86
Identity theft reports surge in Illinois, nationwide
How safe are outdoor dining igloos when it comes to COVID-19 spread?
What type of COVID-19 test should you get, and when?
More TOP STORIES News