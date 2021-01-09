coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 6,045 new coronavirus cases, 75 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 6,045 new COVID-19 cases and 75 additional deaths on Saturday.

Overall, 8,595 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 558,560 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 16.4%. Health officials say there have been more than 6 million tests administered.

Indiana has also expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccinations will start becoming available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Friday as state health officials start expanding access to those shots.

The next vaccination steps announced Wednesday come after vaccinations of Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers last month.

State health officials said that they plan to start offering vaccinations in the coming weeks next to those 70 and older and then 60 and older.

Appointments for those 80 and older will be available in all 92 counties and can be made at the website ourshot.in.gov or by calling the state's 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.

The COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined about 16% since peaking Nov. 30 but remain more than three times higher than in September.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 6,199 new COVID-19 cases, 69 additional deaths
IN expands COVID-19 shots to those 80, over
IN reports 6,214 new coronavirus cases, 80 additional deaths
IN reports 3,477 new coronavirus cases, 142 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roselle man arrested in DC: 'It was so much crazier than you know'
Girl, 11, says she was sexually assaulted during remote learning: CPD
Tank Noodle faces backlash after owners go to DC Trump rally
United Airlines joins rivals in grounding emotional-support animals
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
Man seen with Pelosi's lectern; Horned QAnon promoter charged
1 dead, dozens displaced in River Grove fire
Show More
Democrats plan lightning-fast Trump impeachment, want him out now
FBI posts photo of person who placed suspected pipe bombs outside DNC, RNC
No winner in Mega Millions; Powerball jackpot $470 million for Saturday
CPS investigation by Chicago IG began after BGA report
FDA gives warning on tests supplied to city testing sites
More TOP STORIES News