Indiana coronavirus today: IN reports 6,255 new COVID-19 cases, 48 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,255 new coronavirus cases and 48 related deaths Sunday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 295,357 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 5,040 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 51,448 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.8%.State health officials say the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Indiana's hospitals remained above 3,000 people for the fourth straight day on Friday.The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that Indiana's hospitals were treating 3,168 COVID-19 patients as of Friday.That's the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring.The state agency also added 40 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana's pandemic toll, raising those deaths to 5,246, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.Indiana's governor and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19 after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus earlier this week.Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said Friday that he and first lady Janet Holcomb have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms but will continue a two-week quarantine until Dec. 1.The Holcombs underwent tests after beginning their quarantine on Tuesday. Holcomb also tested negative for COVID-19 last month after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.State health officials say more COVID-19 patients were being treated in Indiana's intensive care units on Thursday than at any other point in the pandemic.