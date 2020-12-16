Indiana coronavirus update: IN reports 6,283 new COVID-19 cases, 125 additional deaths

Pence lauds vaccine effort during stop at Indiana plant

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,283 new COVID-19 cases and 125 related deaths Wednesday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 440,850 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 6,781 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 50,188 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.5%.Vice President Mike Pence says he's looking forward to getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and that he expects to receive his first dose in the next few days.During a visit to a Catalent Biologics plant in Bloomington that's producing a vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, Pence projected confidence in the nascent vaccination effort, including in the Moderna vaccine that moved to the cusp of government authorization on Tuesday.Meanwhile, a coalition of some of Indiana's top hospital systems is warning that facilities are struggling to cope with the surge in COVID-19 patients - a sobering reminder that the coronavirus is still spreading quickly in the state despite the arrival of a vaccine.The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Monday suspending jury trials statewide until March 1 because COVID-19 cases continue to surge.The court said "in-person jury trials pose an exceptional risk to everyone involved-even if every precaution is taken." Chief Justice Loretta Rush said the court needed to act. She says, "Since March, we have been balancing the requirement to keep courts open with the need for public health.The worsening pandemic creates urgency for us to halt jury trials as we maintain all other court operations."A southern Indiana plant is ramping up production of special coolers needed to store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the nation to combat the pandemic.The News and Tribune reports Arizona-based Foam Fabricators has increased staffing by 20% at its New Albany plant to keep up with demand for the coolers that will be used for the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.Production of the coolers began in mid-October. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine on Friday.Another vaccine by Moderna is set to be reviewed by an expert panel and could be allowed for public use soon.