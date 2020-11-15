Indiana coronavirus today: IN reports 6,844 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,844 new coronavirus cases and 22 related deaths Sunday.The state set a one-day record of 8,451 cases Saturday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 251,597 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,660 deaths Sunday.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 53,776 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.3%.Indiana is averaging nearly as many coronavirus-related deaths now as it did during the spring's initial surge of cases, with heath officials adding 50 more deaths to the state's toll. The new deaths have pushed the state's moving seven-day average to 40 per day, just short of highest average of 42 a day recorded in late April.Indiana's COVID-19 deaths average has tripled since Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions in late September. Holcomb signed a new executive order Friday reinstating limits on crowd sizes for nearly every county across the state starting Sunday.Federal jury trials have been suspended through at least late January in Indiana's Southern District as coronavirus cases continue to surge statewide. An order sent Friday by Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson suspends all in-person jury trials in all divisions of the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana until at least Jan. 25. The Southern District has courts in Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Evansville and New Albany.More than two dozen poll workers who came in contact with voters on Election Day tested positive for COVID-19 in multiple states including Indiana. Since COVID-19 is spreading rapidly, there is no way to determine the connection between polling places and the cases.