Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, 1 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Indiana resumes Johnson and Johnson vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 812 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional deaths on Monday.

Overall,12,046 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 723,443 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.6%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.8 million tests administered.

Face masks still being required at Indiana casinos



Gamblers will have to keep wearing face masks inside Indiana's casinos at least through the end of May.

Updated health guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission said operators of the 13 state-licensed casinos decided to keep the mask rule in place to stem COVID-19 spread even though Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

The casino rules require customers to wear masks except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table.

Indiana watching counties near Michigan for COVID-19 risk



The counties near Indiana's border with Michigan are showing persistent risk of coronavirus spread, with top state health officials saying they were trying to turn around declining COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The ongoing risk comes as Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-February with Michigan remaining the national hotspot for infections and hospitalizations.

Indiana's rate of people receiving vaccine shots has dropped by about one-third over the past couple weeks. The State Department of Health's weekly tracking map updated Wednesday showed four of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan with orange risk - the second highest of the four ratings.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
