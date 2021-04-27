coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Indiana governor sues Legislature over emergency powers
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Indiana resumes Johnson and Johnson vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 867 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Overall, 12,883 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 716,306 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.6%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.6 million tests administered.

Indiana governor sues Legislature over emergency powers

Indiana's governor is asking a court to block a new law passed by state legislators giving themselves more authority to intervene when the state's chief executive declares an emergency.

Lawyers for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the law that the Republican-dominated Legislature enacted over his veto.

The lawsuit argues that the Legislature is "usurping a power given exclusively to the governor" under the Indiana Constitution to call lawmakers into a special session.

Republican legislators pushed the bill after months of criticism from some conservatives over COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed by executive order.

Indiana resumes Johnson and Johnson vaccinations



One of the sites giving the J and J vaccine is the mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It will run daily through next Friday, April 30.

The Indiana State Department of Health is urging vaccination sites to start allowing some walk-in appointments in the coming days.

Indiana bill approved to ban government vaccine passports



State or local governments in Indiana will be prohibited from issuing or requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports under a bill approved by state lawmakers.

The Republican-dominated House and Senate voted Thursday by wide margins to approve a wide-ranging bill that included the ban.

Vaccine passports in use or development in other countries are typically a cellphone app with a code that verifies whether someone has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The bill doesn't place any limits on private businesses. It allows government agencies to continue keeping immunization records for public health administration.

The bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianagaryface maskcoronavirus indianacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 702 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
IN reports 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
IN reports 1,124 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
IN reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
2 cousins, 13 and 14, shot in South Chicago
OBGYN explains how COVID vaccine might affect menstrual cycles
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
IL reports 2,556 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
Private Fla. school won't employ vaccinated teachers
Show More
Hinsdale's 'Walk for Wellness House' takes on pandemic-friendly format
WATCH: Bald eagle nest spotted in Busse Woods
Attorney: Black man killed by NC deputies shot in back of head
Gov. Pritzker signs healthcare equity reform into law
COVID 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed
More TOP STORIES News