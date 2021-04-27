Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Indiana resumes Johnson and Johnson vaccinations

Indiana bill approved to ban government vaccine passports

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 867 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Tuesday.Overall, 12,883 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 716,306 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.6%. Health officials say there have been more than 9.6 million tests administered.Indiana's governor is asking a court to block a new law passed by state legislators giving themselves more authority to intervene when the state's chief executive declares an emergency.Lawyers for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the law that the Republican-dominated Legislature enacted over his veto.The lawsuit argues that the Legislature is "usurping a power given exclusively to the governor" under the Indiana Constitution to call lawmakers into a special session.Republican legislators pushed the bill after months of criticism from some conservatives over COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed by executive order.One of the sites giving the J and J vaccine is the mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.It will run daily through next Friday, April 30.The Indiana State Department of Health is urging vaccination sites to start allowing some walk-in appointments in the coming days.State or local governments in Indiana will be prohibited from issuing or requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports under a bill approved by state lawmakers.The Republican-dominated House and Senate voted Thursday by wide margins to approve a wide-ranging bill that included the ban.Vaccine passports in use or development in other countries are typically a cellphone app with a code that verifies whether someone has been vaccinated for COVID-19.The bill doesn't place any limits on private businesses. It allows government agencies to continue keeping immunization records for public health administration.The bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.