Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 933 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 933 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Wednesday.Overall, 11,825 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 651,453 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.7%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.6 million tests administered.A winter storm that buried much of Indiana under heavy snowfall led to the temporary closure of dozens of COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday around the state.The Indiana State Department of Health says more than 70 clinics were closed due to the inclement weather. The department says anyone who had an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of those clinics and needs to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text message.They can also reschedule through email or call 211 if they need assistance. As of Tuesday, about 828,078 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 347,508 are fully vaccinated.A bill giving Indiana businesses and others broad protections from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19 has received final approval from state lawmakers.The state Senate voted 39-7 Monday to send the bill to GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has endorsed the proposal. House members voted last week to approve the bill, which is a top priority of Republican legislative leaders.Supporters don't point to any such lawsuits in the state. The proposal would be retroactive to March 1, 2020.Democrats questioned whether the protections are too broad, especially as they could block lawsuits against nursing homes over illnesses and deaths among residents.