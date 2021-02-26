coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 963 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Indianapolis to relax COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 963 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths on Friday.

Overall, 12,098 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 660,071 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.0%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.9 million tests administered.

Indianapolis to relax COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday



Indianapolis will relax coronavirus restrictions on the city's bars and restaurants starting next week ahead of the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA men's basketball tournaments.

The changes announced Thursday will allow bars to operate at 50% capacity instead of 25% starting Monday, while restaurants will see their indoor restaurant capacity increase from 50% to 75%.

Bars, restaurants and music venues will also be able to close two hours later, at 2 a.m., instead of at midnight, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced.

Hogsett said the capacity and time changes were prompted by drops in the city's COVID-19 cases and its coronavirus positivity rate, and not due to the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA men's basketball tournaments.


"I want to make it clear though that these decisions were in no way driven by March Madness," Hogsett said.

The NCAA said last week that games would have audiences of up to 25% capacity for the men's tournament, which begins in mid-March. The 68-team tournament will be played entirely in Indiana because of the pandemic, with most games in Indianapolis.

Marion County has seen its positivity rate drop from 16.4% in December to 3.8% most recently, said Dr. Virginia A. Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department. That's below the 5% threshold health officials consider the level at which communities can safely reopen, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Coronavirus case counts have dropped from the high hundreds in December to an average of 109 per day, she said.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
IN reports 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
IN reports 716 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths
IN reports 824 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Pritzker announces United Center COVID vaccine site
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
Des Plaines car delivery driver beaten, cars stolen by group of men: police
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
'Pot for Shots': Marijuana dispensary offers free joint to anyone who gets COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms
2 convicted killers of CPD officers paroled after decades
Show More
WI mall shooting case to stay in juvenile court
Baby killer released from prison early moves to Crystal Lake
LIVE: Pentagon gives update on US airstrike in Syria
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
Surveillance video shows SUV run red light, kill woman in Englewood, prosecutors say
More TOP STORIES News