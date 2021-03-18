coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 966 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 966 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Thursday.

Overall, 12,495 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 675,388 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.2%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.5 million tests administered.

Indiana officials call on feds for more COVID-19 vaccine



Indiana state leaders said they're working to meet President Joe Biden's directive to make all adults eligible to receive coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

They blamed expansion delays on too few shots coming from the federal government.

State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday Indiana "always seeks as many doses as possible" when federal officials determine states' allocations of vaccines each week.

She says Indiana has received several thousand fewer doses than many other states in recent weeks. Last week, Indiana was fifth from the bottom for doses delivered per 100,000 residents.

Box said Indiana should receive "large amounts of vaccine" by the last week of March, prompting further vaccine expansion.

Indiana attorney general defends governor's mask order power



Indiana's attorney general's is vigorously defending Gov. Eric Holcomb's emergency powers in response to a restaurant's lawsuit challenging his order that masks must be worn inside restaurants to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The court filing by Yergy's State Road BBQ LLC in Bluffton filed a suit in December after it was shut down for violating face-covering requirements and capacity limits.

The state's counsel argued General Assembly "intended to grant the executive branch the authority to protect Hoosiers through an emergency declaration."

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Indiana Governor Holcomb gets virus shot at state's 1st mass clinic
IN reports 919 new COVID cases, 16 deaths
IN woman, 111, receives COVID vaccine: 'I got my shot; (it) wasn't bad'
IN COVID vaccine now available to those 45, up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, new reopening measures
Sheridan homicide: Sandwich man faces multiple murder charges in double shooting
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash with drunk driver
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
IL reports 2,325 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Obama sits down with Val Warner to discuss 'A Promised Land'
Show More
1 year after Chicago theaters went dark, industry looks forward to reopening
EXPLAINER: Is the US border with Mexico in crisis?
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
Biden to discuss COVID-19 vaccination progress in speech today
NCAA Tournament predictions from ABC7 Eyewitness Morning News
More TOP STORIES News