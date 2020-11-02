coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 3,080 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Indiana may get COVID-19 vaccine by November, health officials say
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana is reported 3,080 new coronavirus cases as the state's new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge.

The state agency also reported 26 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 185,185 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,150 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 30,560 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 8.2%.

More than half of Indiana's 92 counties were designated as higher-risk by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday - the most since the state implemented its rating system in September.

More than 100 people a day are now being admitted to Indiana hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's health commissioner.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Almost 70% of those hospitalized with the coronavirus in Indiana are age 60 or older, lending to a new statewide effort focused on protecting venerable populations in long-term care settings, like nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

More than 1,300 members of Indiana's National Guard are being deployed to the 133 hardest hit long-term care centers on Nov. 3.

State health officials say federal officials have indicated a vaccine could be shipped to the state by mid- to late November. Indiana's health commissioned, Dr. Kristina Box says the first vaccine is likely to be a two-dose version from Pfizer.

She says a second vaccine from Moderna could arrive in Indiana by mid-December, although that vaccine's timeline is a "rapidly developing situation, so a lot is subject to change."

Neither vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and multiple vaccine candidates are still undergoing trials. Indiana's health care workers would be the first to be vaccinated.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases
IN reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in row
IN reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in row
IN could get COVID-19 vaccine next month: health officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final day of early voting is here
IL reports 6,222 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Dolton police shooting caught on video; teen's mom demands transparency
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
Parents, children escape Lansing apartment fire through window
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings released without charges: police
Kyle Rittenhouse to appear in Kenosha, WI court
Show More
29 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Halloween weekend violence
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
NU student arrested after Evanston protest turns violent overnight: police
Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, breezy Monday
More TOP STORIES News