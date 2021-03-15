coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 421 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 421 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths on Monday.

Overall, 12,454 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 672,967 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.4 million tests administered.

Indiana teachers now eligible to receive COVID-19 shots



Teachers and other school employees can now get COVID-19 vaccinations through Indiana's shot clinics across the state.

Indiana health officials said last week that the eligibility expansion effective Monday comes at the direction of the Biden administration, which earlier allowed teachers to be vaccinated at pharmacies taking part in a federal program. Indiana previously only allowed anyone aged 50 and older and those with at-risk health conditions to make vaccine appointments.

The expansion for teachers now includes educators up to grade 12, as well as other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.

Indiana officials haven't yet described any big plans for the influx of federal money expected from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Congress approved this week.

Preliminary estimates show roughly $5.8 billion will be directed toward Indiana. The governor's office says about $3 billion would go to state government, and $2.6 billion to cities and counties.

State lawmakers want to have a say in how that money will be spent, in contrast to the $2.4 billion in pandemic relief funding allocated to Indiana last year that was handled by Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration.

Indiana could see $5.8 billion in new COVID relief money
