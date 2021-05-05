india

COVID in India: Chicago area diaspora leaders appeal to Rev. Jesse Jackson to call for more help from US

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Indian diaspora leaders call for more COVID help from US

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 outbreak in India remains at a critical level, with 400,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As the pandemic spirals out of control in the land of 1.3 billion people, leaders of the Indian diaspora in Chicago appealed to the Rev. Jesse Jackson to use his voice to call for more help from America.

SEE ALSO: 'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's COVID catastrophe worsens

"It is everyone's duty to help India flatten this COVID-19 surge as we live in a world that cannot be separated by borders," said Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, chairman, American Association of Multi Ethnic Physicians, Inc.

"Based on the current projections some of the models are suggesting, there may be 1 million deaths by the end of August," said Dr. Srinivas Reddy, trustee, Chicago Medical Society. "As we know, that would be a tragic humanitarian crisis."

"They are human beings," Rev. Jesse Jackson said. "As the wind blows, if we don't stop it today, it'll spread around the world."

SEE ALSO: Rutgers University professor dies of COVID-19 in India
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Rajenda Kapila, an infectious disease specialist and professor at Rutgers University who practiced medicine for 50 years in New Jersey, has died of COVID-19 in India.


Rev. Jackson promised to call President Joe Biden Wednesday to press the need for more oxygen concentrators and vaccines to be sent overseas.

His efforts were welcomed as the urgency of India's plight hits Central Primary Care. Its founder, Dr. Haresh Sawlani, has been on COVID'S front lines while losing his father and his brother-in-law to the disease back in India. He just heard his medical school classmate barely survived.

MORE: Why number of COVID cases in India is exponentially higher than reported

"He finally got a tracheostomy just yesterday after suffering from COVID for three weeks," Sawlani said. "The reality hits you hard when you know people who are close to you who die or suffer from it."

Sawlani worries another COVID wave will hit here because the human instinct is to let down one's guard. He and the leaders on the Zoom call said that is the mistake that was made in India.

"If you open up too soon, the concern would be that people will get the infection again especially in the younger population who are not vaccinated," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoportage parkrev. jesse jacksoncoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineindiau.s. & worldvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INDIA
Rutgers professor, doctor dies of COVID in India
'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's COVID catastrophe worsens
Chicago non-profit joins efforts to fight against COVID-19 surge in India
EXPLAINER: Why India's COVID cases are vastly undercounted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Summer festivals, concerts, events returning to Chicago
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
Chicago restaurants, hotels looking for workers are they reopen
ABC7's Alan Krashesky is a grandpa again!
Special Olympics Chicago returns with scaled-down event
Chicago area restaurants, hotels eager for convention comeback
G Herbo charged with lying to federal agent
Show More
Mom, who was expecting 7 babies, gives birth to 9
Attorney made series of missteps during Adam Toledo case bond hearing: Foxx
Mother's Day flower shortage blamed on COVID-19 pandemic
Mother of 5 shot in Park Manor has bullet lodged in back
Outbound I-55 reopened following crash
More TOP STORIES News