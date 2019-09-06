Indiana confirms 1st death linked to vaping, 4 deaths confirmed nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indiana health officials confirmed a resident died from severe lung injury linked to vaping.
The latest case has led U.S. health officials to once again urge people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.
The death announced Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health is the state's first and the country's third tied to the use of electronic cigarettes. Previous deaths have been reported in Illinois and Oregon.
A fourth death linked to vaping was confirmed by public health officials in Los Angeles County later Friday morning. Health officials there said a total of 12 cases of vaping-associated pulminary injury, or VAPI, have been reported there.
RELATED: Illinois resident who vaped dies after being hospitalized for respiratory illness, health officials say
Indiana officials said the death involved a person older than 18, but that no additional information about the patient will be released. The Indiana agency said it has confirmed eight cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping and is investigating more than 20 other suspected cases.
RELATED: Oregon death is 2nd linked to vaping; 1st tied to pot shot, marijuana oil
Health officials said no single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses. Many of the sickened - but not all - were people who had been vaping THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high.
The illnesses have all been reported this year, and the number has been growing quickly in the last month as more and more states have begun investigations. A week ago, U.S. officials pegged the number at 215 possible cases in 25 states.
It's also unclear whether such illnesses were happening before this year.
"We're all wondering if this is new or just newly recognized," Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters Friday.
Also on Friday, the New England Journal of Medicine released a series of articles that give medical details about cases reported in Illinois, Wisconsin and Utah.
An article on 53 illnesses in Illinois and Wisconsin noted that nearly one-fifth of the cases were people who said they vaped nicotine and not anything that contained THC or CBD oil.
For that reason, doctors and health officials are continuing to suggest people stay away from all vaping products until the investigation establishes exactly what's at the root of the illnesses.
Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance that someone breathed in.
The previous deaths were reported in Illinois and Oregon .
RELATED:
Illinois resident who vaped dies after being hospitalized for respiratory illness, health officials say
Michigan becomes 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Gurnee teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Indiana confirms 1st death linked to vaping, 4 deaths confirmed nationwide
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More