Coronavirus Indiana: IN reports 747 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; Holcomb extends current restrictions

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana is reporting 747 new COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths Friday, as the governor decided to extend the state's current restrictions.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 54,813 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 2,610 deaths. There have been 604,635 tests conducted, with a 9.1% positivity rate.The state will extend its current capacity limits for restaurants and bars and other restrictions for at least another two weeks because of an increasing number of coronavirus cases across the state. Holcomb first delayed lifting those limits two weeks ago, but he said Wednesday that a continuing volatile environment in Indiana and other states prompted him to keep them in place for at least two more weeks. Holcomb's decision means Indiana restaurants will continue to be allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and movie theaters can be open at half capacity.LaPorte County officials on Wednesday passed a mandate requiring face masks in the county, including outdoor public areas where a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained.Due to this order and the increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths and a "huge influx" of out-of-state visitors to Washington Park, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry closed the park, effective 12:01 a.m. Friday. The closure extends through midnight Thursday, and it includes the zoo, Senior Center, Sunset Grille and all city beaches from Washington Park to Stop 13.The mayor said in a statement the executive order could be extended if circumstances warrant.The city of Whiting announced it will close Whihala Beach effective July 15 until further notice due to public safety concerns. Indiana beaches have attracted unusually large crowds, city officials said, which makes social distancing requirements and other CDC guidelines difficult to comply with.The amount of sand area is also reduced due to Lake Michigan's high water levels."We've witnessed an alarming disregard of all Covid-19 protocol and park supervision in recent weeks. We no longer feel confident that we can provide a reasonably safe 'health' environment for our patrons," said Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura.One of Indiana's largest school districts announced Monday that it will not reopen schools this fall after previously approving plans to reopen with a brick-and-mortar option.The announcement by Washington Township schools follows threats by President Donald Trump to hold back federal money if districts don't allow students back in class in the fall.Other school leaders around the state have started to announce their reentry plans, though uncertainty remains whether those plans will include options for students to enter physical classrooms. The Washington Township school board has decried the lack of specific guidance from the state on how to proceed.More Indiana cities are also imposing mask mandates as health officials reports the state's most hospitalizations of people with coronavirus-related illnesses in nearly a month.West Lafayette's mayor announced Monday an immediate requirement that face coverings be worn in public places, citing the expected upcoming return of Purdue University students among the risks for spreading COVID-19.A mask requirement is scheduled to take effect Wednesday in Evansville, following similar mandates in Indianapolis and three northern Indiana counties.Hospitals around the state had 881 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, which is the most since June 14.Holcomb said the state could expect a temporary pause in increasing capacity at restaurants, bars and entertainment venues because the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and admitted daily has increased during the past week. The daily positivity rate has also ticked up slightly, he said."This virus is on the prowl and in some places gaining momentum, not slowing down," Holcomb said. "Some states that reopened are now going back and closing some facilities. We don't want to find ourselves in that situation."The state moved to Phase 4 of its reopening plan ahead of schedule. But Phase 5, which was supposed to begin July 4, has been be delayed. Instead, the state entered what it calls "Phase 4.5" on July 4.Phase 4.5 will be largely the same as Phase 4, Holcomb said. Indiana will keep existing restrictions in place until at least July 18. The state will also continue its current 250-person limit on social gatherings. Since June 12, restaurants have been allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and amusement parks have been open at half capacity.