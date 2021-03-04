Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 962 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

Indiana expands virus vaccine eligibility to 50 and older

1M-plus Hoosiers get at least 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 962 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths on Thursday.Overall, 12,231 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 664,446 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.4%. Health officials say there have been more than 8 million tests administered.Indiana officials have opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all residents 50 and older.The step announced Wednesday comes a day after the state began allowing all those ages 55-59 to register for vaccination appointments.The state health department is also making shots available to those who are undergoing dialysis or cancer treatments or have conditions such as Down syndrome or sickle cell disease.Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state would stick with its plan to expand vaccine eligibility by age even though President Joe Biden called this week for states to make vaccinating teachers a priority.State health officials say more than 1 million Indiana residents have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than half of those individuals are now fully vaccinated.The Indiana Department of Health said Monday that since late December, a total of 1,000,321 Hoosiers had received at least one vaccine dose, and 569,465 of them are fully vaccinated.State Health Commissioner Kris Box is encouraging any eligible Hoosier to sign up now to get their first shot.Indiana residents age 60 and older, health care workers and first responders are among those currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.