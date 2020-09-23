Indiana governor keeps mask order, drops other virus limits as state reports 728 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Indiana health officials reported 728 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths Wednesday.Indiana's statewide mask order will continue for another three weeks under a new order the Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.The announcement came even as Holcomb has faced public discontent over coronavirus restrictions amid his reelection campaign.Holcomb said Wednesday he would be dropping most other limits on businesses and crowd sizes as of Saturday.The mask order will be extended until Oct. 17.Holcomb said those restrictions could be removed because the state has seen progress in recent weeks in slowing the coronavirus spread.His action lifts statewide capacity limits for restaurants and bars and crowd limits for social events.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 113,337 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,305 deaths. There have been 1,916,433 tests conducted, with a 6% cumulative positivity rate.Indiana's governor is expected to announce Wednesday afternoon whether the statewide face mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions will remain in place. The mask order from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb first took effect July 27 and is set to expire Saturday unless he issues an extension. He has credited the mask order and other actions with holding down the state's COVID-19 death and hospitalization rates. State health officials on Wednesday added 10 more COVID-19 deaths to the state's toll. The newly recorded deaths raise the state's death toll to 3,530, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases.Discontent among some conservatives about Holcomb's statewide mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions poses a possible disruption to his reelection campaign. Some longtime reliable Republican voters complain Holcomb's coronavirus orders have been "overbearing" and say they intend to support Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater. Holcomb defends the mask order has helping keep the coronavirus spread in check. Libertarians say they've been inundated with support recently, while Holcomb's campaign says the governor will keep following the advice of medical experts. Democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers has called for tougher enforcement of the mask order.The flood of unemployment claims stemming from the coronavirus pandemic has forced a request from Indiana officials to seek potentially $300 million in loans from the federal government. The borrowing is needed because the state's unemployment insurance trust fund that stood at nearly $1 billion before joblessness exploded in March has nearly gone dry. The state workforce development agency is seeking $60 million to cover shortfalls for September, plus a projected $120 million for each October and November. Indiana is among more than 20 states and territories seeking federal loans for their unemployment funds.The Indianapolis City Council has passed $76 million in federal CARES Act COVID-19 Relief allocations. Mayor Joe Hogsett's office said that it's the third and final application of the funding and extends existing programs formed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It also funds the creation of several new initiatives. The allocations were introduced by Hogsett at a special meeting. The package includes $7.5 million for the city's rental assistance program, bringing total funding to $30 million for the program. Money also will go toward food access, secondary and adult education and a homeless winter contingency program.