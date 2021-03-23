Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 701 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Indiana governor lifting statewide mask mandate in 2 weeks

Indiana extends tax filing deadline following federal delay

Hoosiers older than 40 eligible for vaccine starting Monday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 701 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Tuesday.Overall, 12,553 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 679,079 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.3%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.6 million tests administered.Indiana's governor plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks.Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a Tuesday evening speech that the state's steep declines in coronavirus hospitalization and deaths rates along with the growing number of people fully vaccinated justify the steps starting April 6.Holcomb said local officials would still have the authority to impose tougher restrictions in response to COVID-19 cases in their communities and that face mask use would still be required in K-12 schools for rest of this school year. But some health experts worry it is premature to lift the statewide restrictions.Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced an extension to the 2020 Indiana individual income tax filing deadline, allowing Hoosiers more time to navigate tax situations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.An executive order signed by the Republican governor Monday delays state individual income tax filings and payments from April 15 to May 17.All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.The tax schedule delay aligns the state with the federal government, which last week extended the deadline to file and pay federal individual income tax until May 17.Indiana authorities are adding residents between the ages of 40 and 44 to those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.Indiana had previously limited vaccines to those 45 and older.The state also made healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders and educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers eligible.Appointments for those between the ages of 40 and 44 will become available starting Monday.Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visitingor calling 211.