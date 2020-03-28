coronavirus indiana

Coronavirus Indiana: Miami Correctional Facility inmates produce PPE for first responders

Offenders at the Miami Correctional Facility are now producing personal protective equipment to help in the fight against COVID-19, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

After the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state, the Department of Correction changed the mission of Indiana Correctional Industry's (ICI) production lines at the facility from offender uniforms to the production of PPE, including face masks, personal protection gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer.

"I'm pleased to have the Department of Correction joining the ranks of Hoosier businesses, large and small, stepping forward in the fight against COVID-19. Production of these items will lessen the strain on the supply chain, leaving more of these products available for Hoosiers," Holcomb said.

RELATED: Indiana coronavirus: COVID-19 cases surpass 1K, death toll at 31

This week, ICI has set up two production lines producing 200 protective gowns and 200 masks per day.

The department plans to repurpose another production line at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility to expand the production of PPE.

The PPE being made by offenders will be used by first responders and in Department of Correction facilities to allow traditional PPE to remain available for health care workers, the governor said.
