Indiana confirms 3rd national death linked to vaping, 1st in state

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indiana health officials said they've confirmed that a resident died from severe lung injury linked to vaping.
The latest case has led U.S. health officials to once again urge people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.
The death announced Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health is the state's first and the country's third tied to the use of electronic cigarettes. Previous deaths have been reported in Illinois and Oregon.
Indiana officials said the death involved a person older than 18, but that no additional information about the patient will be released. The Indiana agency said it has confirmed eight cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping and is investigating more than 20 other suspected cases.
Health officials said no single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses. Many of the sickened - but not all - were people who had been vaping THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high.
U.S. health officials said they've identified 450 possible similar illnesses in 33 states. The count includes the newly reported death in Indiana. Michigan's governor moved Wednesday to make it the first state banning flavored e-cigarettes.
