Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana reported 1,171 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths Thursday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 121,176 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,418 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 21,194 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 4.3%.State officials released a new online tool Wednesday designed to help track coronavirus cases in Indiana schools.An early look at the data during Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon reflects at least 2,354 positive COVID-19 cases in schools around the state since the new school year started this fall.The tracker's expected release comes as state health officials added 13 more COVID-19 deaths to the state's pandemic toll Thursday.Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled that an Indiana law wrongly throws out mail-in ballots that don't arrive at county election offices by noon on Election Day.Tuesday's decision orders state election officials to count mail-in ballots if they're postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by voting offices no later than Nov. 13.The ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by Common Cause and the NAACP, which argues that thousands of people voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic risk having their ballots not counted because of slow mail delivery and other factors outside their control.