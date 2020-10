Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 1,488 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana reported 1,488 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths Thursday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 129,677 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,515 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 26,015 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 5.1%.Health officials are warning about a growing number of COVID-19 illnesses in the Evansville and South Bend areas less than two weeks after most statewide precaution rules were lifted.State statistics show that Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a level last recorded in late May.Local health officials say they're worried about Evansville- and South Bend-area hospitals becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.This comes as the state opened polling places for in-person early voting Tuesday Voters will be required to wear masks at certain polling locations like the Lake County Government Center, Hammond County Courthouse and East Chicago County Courthouse, Indiana Election and Registration Board President, Michelle Fajman said. Other locations may not require a mask to enter the building.In-person voting will be open through Nov. 2. Operation times for each polling place will vary across the state.A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit that aimed to make mail-in ballots available to all Indiana voters for the November election because of the coronavirus pandemic.The record number of Indiana residents voting by mail this fall were warned to return their ballots in time to meet a noon Election Day deadline as a judge in a separate lawsuit put an extension she had ordered on hold.The appeals court on Tuesday ruled state officials had discretion in how to allow mail voting and voters not wanting to cast ballots on Election Day had the option of going to early voting sites.