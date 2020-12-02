coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus update: IN reports 6,655 new COVID-19 cases, 91 additional deaths: LIVE UPDATE

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,655 new COVID-19 cases and 91 related deaths Wednesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 350,970 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 5,688 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 46,646 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11%.

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations set new peak over weekend



The number of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana has nearly doubled for November from a month earlier as health officials continue adding to those reports and the state's coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain at their highest point during the pandemic.

The Indiana State Department of Health added 142 deaths to the statewide toll with its daily update on Tuesday. Most of those deaths occurred over the past week. Those boost Indiana's coronavirus deaths during November to at least 1,416 people, surpassing the previous monthly peak during April by nearly 400.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday also signed an extension of the state's public health emergency through Dec. 31.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Tuesday Holcomb ended a quarantine that started two weeks ago after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus.

His spokeswoman said Tuesday that he has resumed his normal schedule and not experienced any symptoms of the respiratory disease.

The governor and first lady Janet Holcomb both tested negative for COVID-19 on Nov. 20. He also tested negative for COVID-19 in mid-October after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Indiana sees deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
IN reports 5,713 new COVID-19 cases, 38 additional deaths
IN reports 4,335 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths
IN reports 4,335 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 9,757 new COVID-19 cases, 238 deaths
Carol Stream stabbing leaves 6 hurt: officials
4 cars stolen in under 2 minutes from Little Village parking lot: owners
4 killed in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
Naperville mask mandate fails after mayor changes stance
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
3 Chicago post offices open Sundays in December
Show More
Great Lakes, Lake Michigan shorelines eroded, damaged after years of high water levels
Top Democrats back new bipartisan stimulus bill
Chicago BBB issues new puppy scam warning
Questions continue after death of former Zappos CEO
NORAD Santa Claus tracker launches for 65th year
More TOP STORIES News