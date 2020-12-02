Indiana coronavirus update: IN reports 6,655 new COVID-19 cases, 91 additional deaths

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations set new peak over weekend

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,655 new COVID-19 cases and 91 related deaths Wednesday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 350,970 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 5,688 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 46,646 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11%.The number of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana has nearly doubled for November from a month earlier as health officials continue adding to those reports and the state's coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain at their highest point during the pandemic.The Indiana State Department of Health added 142 deaths to the statewide toll with its daily update on Tuesday. Most of those deaths occurred over the past week. Those boost Indiana's coronavirus deaths during November to at least 1,416 people, surpassing the previous monthly peak during April by nearly 400.Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday also signed an extension of the state's public health emergency through Dec. 31.Tuesday Holcomb ended a quarantine that started two weeks ago after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus.His spokeswoman said Tuesday that he has resumed his normal schedule and not experienced any symptoms of the respiratory disease.The governor and first lady Janet Holcomb both tested negative for COVID-19 on Nov. 20. He also tested negative for COVID-19 in mid-October after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.