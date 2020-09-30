Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 965 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana reported 965 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths Wednesday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 120,019 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,405 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 24,367 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 4.2%.It comes as a federal judge ruled that an Indiana law wrongly throws out mail-in ballots that don't arrive at county election offices by noon on Election Day.Tuesday's decision orders state election officials to count mail-in ballots if they're postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by voting offices no later than Nov. 13.The ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by Common Cause and the NAACP, which argues that thousands of people voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic risk having their ballots not counted because of slow mail delivery and other factors outside their control.State officials are also expected to release to the public a new online tool designed to help track coronavirus cases in Indiana schools.The new school data dashboard could be discussed during Gov. Eric Holcomb's weekly coronavirus briefing on Wednesday afternoon.