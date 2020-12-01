coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus today: IN reports 5,518 new COVID-19 cases, 142 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 5,518 new coronavirus cases and 142 related deaths Tuesday.

Tuesday's additional deaths are the most reported in any single day to date.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 344,373 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 5,598 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 36,239 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11%.

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations set new peak over weekend



Indiana's hospitals had more COVID-19 patients than ever before over the Thanksgiving weekend and the number under intensive care unit treatment also continued its recent steep increase.

November has been Indiana's deadliest COVID-19 month and health officials have raised concerns about Thanksgiving gatherings leading to another surge in cases.

Indiana hospitals were treating 3,401 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, about a 350% increase since late September.

School funding issue persists as Indiana lawmakers reconvene



As state legislators gear up to craft the next two-year budget, school districts around Indiana continue to face funding uncertainties amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature said they want to protect school funding while pointing to uncertainty about state tax revenue amid the coronavirus-caused recession as they face approving a new two-year state budget next spring.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has maintained that he's committed to not cutting education funding - even as other state agencies have reduced their budgets.
He also promised school leaders they would receive 100% of state funding for each of their students - no matter how they receive their instruction.

Indiana tops monthly high for COVID-19 deaths



Indiana's reported deaths Thursday make November Indiana's deadliest COVID-19 month yet with at least 1,118 confirmed deaths.

Indiana's monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April. Indiana's hospitals are now treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 5,713 new COVID-19 cases, 38 additional deaths
IN reports 4,335 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths
IN reports 4,335 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths
IN reports 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine? Health officials to discuss rollout, travel order update
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
Show More
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Tips to make sure your donations go to the right place this 'Giving Tuesday'
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
More TOP STORIES News