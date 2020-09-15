coronavirus indiana

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush has tested positive for a COVID-19 infection but not yet developed severe symptoms, according to spokespersons for the court.

The court said Monday that Rush learned about her infection on Sunday and underwent the test after a family member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rush has been working remotely and hasn't been to the Statehouse, where the Supreme Court justices have offices, since Sept. 1. She immediately notified colleagues, staff and other government officials, the court said.

A court spokeswoman says Rush is under a doctor's care but has not gone to a hospital for treatment. Rush has been Indiana's chief justice since 2014.

