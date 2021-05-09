india

India's daily COVID death toll surpasses 4,000 for first time

By Manveena Suri and Nectar Gan, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

India daily COVID death toll surpasses 4,000

NEW DELHI -- India's daily COVID-19 death toll surpassed 4,000 for the first time on Saturday, with Tamil Nadu becoming the latest state to announce a complete lockdown to curb surging infections.

The country's health ministry reported a record 4,187 fatalities for the previous 24 hours, as well as more than 400,000 new infections for the third day in a row. India has now reported more than 21 million cases and 238,000 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The spiraling crisis is stretching India's health care system beyond breaking point. Beds, oxygen and medical workers are in short supply. Some COVID patients are dying in waiting rooms or outside overwhelmed clinics, before they have even been seen by a doctor.

In Tamil Nadu, officials announced a two-week lockdown -- a day after the southern state saw its biggest daily spike in infections, with 26,465 cases reported on Friday.

Starting Monday, all non-essential shops in the state -- including state-owned liquor stores -- will be closed. Restaurants can only provide takeout, while grocery stores will open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Food delivery services will also be limited.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Mathukumalli Vidyasagar, chair of the COVID-19 Modeling Committee, gives three reasons for the extreme coronavirus surge in India.



A number of Indian states have imposed complete lockdowns this week, from the northwestern state of Rajasthan to Karnataka in the south, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier warning the measure should only be considered as a last resort.
"In today's situation, we have to save the country from lockdown. I would request states to use a lockdown as their last option. We have to try hard to avoid lockdowns and focus only on micro containment zones," Modi said in late April.

India imposed one of the world's largest and harshest lockdowns in March last year, when the country of 1.36 billion people had reported little more than 500 coronavirus cases and 10 related deaths.


The nationwide measure was announced with less than four hours' notice and little planning, triggering a migrant crisis. It also brought the country's economic activity to a virtual standstill, and with businesses, factories and construction sites ground to a halt, its economy contracted by 24% from April to June -- India's worst slump since records began in 1996.

The EU plans to provide additional support to India, the European Council President Charles Michel tweeted on Saturday.
The statement came as part of an announcement made by Michel on an alliance with Modi, which will start "a new chapter in the European Union and India strategic partnership."

Additional oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and vials of the antiviral drug Remdesivir arrived in India from around the globe on Saturday, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Bagchi praised the "international cooperation" after Austria sent 1,900 oxygen cannulas and 396 oxygen cylinders and the Czech Republic sent 500 oxygen cylinders.

Canada also sent a shipment of 50 ventilators and 25,000 vials of Remdesivir. Additionally, Japan sent 100 oxygen concentrators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldindia
INDIA
Chicago doctor helps fight COVID in India: 'It's terrible'
How you can help India during its COVID-19 crisis
Indian diaspora leaders call for more COVID help from US
Rutgers professor, doctor dies of COVID in India
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old boy killed in West Garfield Park shooting
19 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city
Our Chicago: Returning to the office, the future of the workplace
Expert shares tips to make mom's favorite cafe drinks
US Navy seizes thousands of assault weapons in Arabian Sea
Father of missing boater continues search along Lake Michigan week after boat accident
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test
Show More
Chinese rocket debris splash down in Indian Ocean
IN girl, 4, nearly dies from head lice; mother charged: prosecutors
Riley Fox story: '20/20' unveils new details in Wilmington girl's death
Chicago Weather: Rain, some clearing late Mother's Day
3 killed after blast near Starved Rock State Park were apparently fishing: coroner
More TOP STORIES News